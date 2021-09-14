Britain’s Got Talent singer and Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery has been recruited for a special Army band concert in Grantham next month.

The Concert of Hope, at St Wulfram’s Church on October 22, will feature the Regimental Band of the Coldstream Guards as a fund-raiser for the Army Benevolent Fund charity.

They will be accompanying Colin, the Korean War veteran who melted the hearts of the nation with his performances when he won the popular ITV talent competition in 2019.

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery. (51224789)

Colin, who has since sung with Katherine Jenkins at the Royal Albert Hall and performed at the Royal Variety Performance, donated his TV talent winnings to his home at the Royal Hospital Chelsea for a new activities centre.

Post Covid, it will be a welcome return to the previously regular Army fund-raising concerts taking place every two years in Grantham.

Fifty tickets have been set aside for NHS staff by organisers to say thank you for their efforts during the pandemic.

“We are delighted to see our popular band concerts back after the lockdown,” said Neil McCorquodale, of the organising committee.

Regimental Band of the Coldstream Guards. Image by Sergeant Adrian Harlen (51225460)

“To hear music from one of the UK’s top military bands in the magnificent setting of St Wulfram’s Church is an opportunity not to be missed.

“The band has promised an uplifting programme of music, which will give us all a boost. Our concerts have traditionally been very well supported, so we are hoping that’s the case again this

year.”

Tickets for the concert are £18 each, with children under 16 free. Seats are not numbered so guests can choose where to sit. Doors open at 6.30pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm.

A pre-concert supper at the Angel and Royal Hotel will be offered at £25 per head with £5 being donated to ABF by the Hotel for each guest who dines there.

Tickets are available from St Wulfram’s Parish Office (01476 561342) or online here , Robert Holland Funeral Directors, St Catherine’s Road (01476 594422) or Grantham Guildhall Box Office (01476 406158) or online from the Guildhall.

Supper tickets are available from the Angel and Royal Hotel (01476 565816) or online at www.angelandroyal.co.uk