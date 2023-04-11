A Chelsea Pensioner and his wife have paid a visit to a Grantham care home.

Roy Palmer and his wife Sandra visited the residents at Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, last week.

Anita Asken, activities coordinator, said: "The residents were really thrilled to see them.

Roy Palmer, a Chelsea Pensioner, and his wife Sandra, paid a visit to the Richard House Care Home in Grantham. (63461693)

"They chatted and had tea and cake with them and some swapped stories.

"Roy and Sandra both said how beautiful the home was."

Roy Palmer, a Chelsea Pensioner, and his wife Sandra, paid a visit to the Richard House Care Home in Grantham. (63461696)

The Chelsea Pensioners are residents at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, a retirement home for former members of the British Army.

Roy Palmer, a Chelsea Pensioner, and his wife Sandra, paid a visit to the Richard House Care Home in Grantham. (63461690)

It is home to 300 retired British soldiers, both male and female.