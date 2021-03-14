Youngsters at a village nursery have been learning about the life cycle of a chicken.

Tots at Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre (EYC) in Boothby Pagnell, were given the great responsibility of taking care of some fertilised eggs in an incubator until they started to hatch last week.

The children at the nursery will be able to observe the chicks as they grow and learn first-hand about how to look after them.

Chicks have hatched at Great Wood Farm EYC. (45089633)

Manager Kate Robinson has been helping with the chicks.

She said: “As we have enough pet hens at nursery already, when they are old enough we plan to sell the chicks, offering them to our nursery families first.

“Money raised will go towards garden projects that we have planned this year.

“Our next project as requested by some of our children is having a gravel construction area with toy diggers and dumper trucks.”