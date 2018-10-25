Both the chief executive and the Director of Finance are to leave the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) that runs Grantham Hospital.

The departures of Jan Soberiaj and Karen Brown come as the trust is set to announce major plans for future operations known as a sustainability and transformation partnership (STP).

In recent years, the trust has faced problems including it remaining in ‘special measures.’

Two years ago, Grantham Hospital also lost its overnight A&E services, leading to major campaigns against this, though campaigners have yet to succeed in overturning the decision.

The trust has also announced plans for hospitals across Lincolnshire to specialise in certain areas, though this does mean some hospitals losing services.

ULHT Chair Elaine Baylis confirmed today that Mr Sobieraj has announced his intention to retire next year.

She said: “Jan has spent the last three years of his 40 year managerial career here at ULHT, and feels that as the Trust will be entering its next phase of transformation next year

now is the right time for him to retire.

“There is no doubt that Jan has brought a fantastic degree of energy and ambition into the Trust and, as a result, in 2019 we expect to be well placed to exit quality and

financial special measures.

“I would like to thank Jan for the drive, determination and the unrelenting personal commitment he has made in leading our Trust during a period of unprecedented demand.

“As Jan wishes to ensure a smooth transition for his successor, we have not yet set exact date of his departure but it is expected to be in Spring 2019.”

A ULHT spokesman added the retirement of Karen Brown had been announced two months ago but he would issue a statement on her departure later.