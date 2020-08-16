The chief executive of a company set up by the district council to support business and growth has left.

Steve Bowyer has left InvestSK, the investment arm of South Kesteven District Council, where he was CEO for nearly two years, as part of a ‘streamlining’ of management.

Paul Thomas, the council’s strategic director for growth, becomes managing director of InvestSK, while it has been decided not to fill the vacant post of head of regeneration and visitor economy.

Mr Bowyer became CEO when InvestSK was formally established as a company wholly owned by

SKDC.

He oversaw the InvestSK team and developed the business to oversee two business summits, South Kesteven’s first Skills Summit, a programme of business breakfasts and seminars and a number of key projects.

Mr Bowyer said: “I have really enjoyed leading InvestSK over the past two years and am immensely proud of what has been achieved.

“I know that the last few months have been particularly challenging for the national and local economies and now is the right time to refocus, and renew our efforts to ensure that the local support for businesses of South Kesteven is available.

“The team’s response to the challenges of Covid-19 has been absolutely fantastic and it is clear to me that the close working relationship that we have developed with the council needs to continue.

“The restructure and realignment of the InvestSK management team will achieve some important savings for the council, as the sole owner of InvestSK, but more importantly it will create a more streamlined structure that can report, and respond, to the needs of South Kesteven’s businesses and the future challenges that the council faces.”

In a joint statement, the chairman and vice-chairman of InvestSK, councillors Kelham Cooke and Barry Dobson, said: “Steve has brought so much to the role and we are grateful for all his help and support over the last few years.

“Streamlining the management structure of the team hasn’t been an easy decision for the board, but we are confident that with our renewed focus on business support and working with partners to continue to attract investment, bring forward much needed growth and safeguard jobs, the economy in South Kesteven will continue to thrive.

“It is clear that InvestSK is at its strongest when it is working hand-in-glove with the council and we are confident that our new management structure will help businesses to get the support and advice that they need through InvestSK, through the council and through the multitude of agencies that we work with.

“Steve has been a dedicated and hardworking individual, who we wish well for the future.”

