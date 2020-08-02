Chief executive of Grantham charity Inspire+ looks back on 10 years

The next academic year will mark the 10th anniversary of Inspire+, a highly regarded sports and education charity in Lincolnshire.

Based in Springfield Business Park, Grantham, the unique charity, which receives no direct central government funding or support, has a team of 20. We spoke to Vincent Brittain, founder and chief executive officer of Inspire+, to hear about how it all began.

Inspire Plus CEO Vincent Brittain. (38135848)

Can you tell us more about your background?