The CEO of an environmental company says he is thrilled after his organisation was appointed as a Green World Ambassador.

Keith Ridgeway is chief executive of Incredible Husk International which was officially recognised as Green World Ambassador by The Green Organisation at The Waldorf in London recently.

Mr Ridgeway, who lives in the Grantham area, says Incredible Husk International has one mission: to respect and protect the planet, its inhabitants, and its natural resources.

Incredible Husk includes scientists and experts who have devised a way of using the husks of various products, such as rice or coffee, together with other ingredients to replace materials such as plastics, stone, even leather, which are so harmful to the planet.

Incredible Husk International is appointed a Green World Ambassador. CEO Keith Ridgeway is pictured, centre. (57322284)

Following its outstanding achievement of two Green World Awards for Environmental Development and Environmental Sustainability, Incredible Husk is now recognised as a leader in the field of environmental best practice.

As Green World Ambassadors, Incredible Husk will help industries around the world to decarbonise by embarking on research and development programmes to replace unsustainable materials, including plastics and bioplastics, across all industries, with a zero carbon, naturally biodegradable alternative.

Incredivle Husk says its products are safe for people and harmless to the world's ecosystems, feeding new plants and protecting people's health. When products made with Incredible Husk reach the end of life, they are safe for disposal into drains, gardens, waterways, and oceans or can be collected and simply crushed into organic fertiliser to grow new crops – a lifecycle model that supports a true circular economy.

Incredible Husk Internatinal CEO Keith Ridgeway addresses the Green Organisation at the Waldorf in London. (57322287)

Mr Ridgeway said: “From the beginning to the end of its lifecycle, Incredible Husk TM material — and the people who develop and make products with it— play an active role in tackling plastic pollution, decarbonising industries and reducing climate change.

"I am thrilled that Incredible Husk International has been recognised by the esteemed Green Organisation in this way and we look forward to working with current and new partners who are committed to reducing climate change and preparing their business for the future.”

Green Organisation CEO, Roger Wolens, said: “Incredible Husk International have brought to market an exciting, new material that offers a real solution to the world when it is so desperately needed. I look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”