'Super Saturday' was "broadly in line with what we deal with on a normal weekend night," the chief superintendent of Lincolnshire Police has told the Journal.

On Saturday, pubs, restaurants and hair salons in Grantham were among businesses permitted to reopen after weeks of lockdown.

Pubs could reopen from 6am onwards, and although 83% of votes cast in a Journal poll confirmed that many were not planning to visit pubs over the weekend, some residents went out for their first proper pint since lockdown.