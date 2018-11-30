Grantham charity in major awards night
Grantham-based charity The Woodland Trust launched its ‘Tree Charter Day’ and awards in London at the weekend.
The event, at the BBC Transmitter Hall, Alexandra Palace, saw representatives from across the UK attend.
It was hosted by TV and radio personality Clive Anderson, who has been the trust president for 14 years, describing himself as ‘Chief Tree Hugger’.
The awards were sponsored by the People’s Lottery.
Councillor Linda Wootten, chairman of South Kesteven District Council’s culture and visitor overview and scrutiny committee, represented SKDC at the event.
The Grantham councillor said: “Trees are an important part of our environment, not only enhancing the street scene but play a valuable part in reducing pollution.”
SKDC is working with The Woodland Trust to protect the centuries-old magnificant oak tree on Belton Lane to protect and preserve it for future generations.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.