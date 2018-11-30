Grantham-based charity The Woodland Trust launched its ‘Tree Charter Day’ and awards in London at the weekend.

The event, at the BBC Transmitter Hall, Alexandra Palace, saw representatives from across the UK attend.

It was hosted by TV and radio personality Clive Anderson, who has been the trust president for 14 years, describing himself as ‘Chief Tree Hugger’.

The awards were sponsored by the People’s Lottery.

Councillor Linda Wootten, chairman of South Kesteven District Council’s culture and visitor overview and scrutiny committee, represented SKDC at the event.

The Grantham councillor said: “Trees are an important part of our environment, not only enhancing the street scene but play a valuable part in reducing pollution.”

SKDC is working with The Woodland Trust to protect the centuries-old magnificant oak tree on Belton Lane to protect and preserve it for future generations.