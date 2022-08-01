A child abuse survivor whose brain injuries went undiagnosed for over 40 years is helping others in the county.

Chris Simpson, 53, from Grantham, has been supported by Headway Lincolnshire after discovering he was suffering from an acquired brain injury (ABI) and PTSD following years of traumatic abuse from his mother.

He is due to speak at the charity's brain injury conference on October 18, as he was introduced on to the board of trustees in September 2021.

Chris Simpson, who was introduced as a trustee to Headway Lincolnshire in September 2021. Credit: Headway Lincolnshire (58260412)

As Chris began work life, he started to notice how easily fatigued he came, and he would miss a day of work to sleep.

He said: "My sleep pattern problems completely affected my work life, and I had many periods of unemployment as a result.

"I always knew that there was something not quite right with my health, but I didn't know exactly what it was."

After attending a routine eye test, Chris discovered he had experienced major trauma.

Chris (third from the right) is a member of Headway Lincolnshire's support group in Grantham. (58260481)

Soon after, Chris watched the documentary Me and My New Brain by Charlie Elmore which documented the symptoms of ABI including fatigue, memory loss and mood swings.

Chris then did some further research and discovered the charity Headway UK and their support group in Grantham, who advised Chris to approach his doctor with a referral from them.

Chris added: "I was referred to the neurology department where my PTSD was confirmed, and it was also discovered that I was living with a serious head injury that dated back to my childhood.

"The doctor said the ABI would not get better; life would continue to be a challenge for me, and I should be helped with disability and sickness benefits as there was no way to reverse such an injury.

"He also said I should be extremely proud of my achievements as it was rare to see these considering I had such a bad level of brain damage.

"I left the hospital crying, reflecting on all the times that I had been told that I was stupid or daft or not going to amount to much."

Since being diagnosed, Chris has been continually supported by Headway Lincolnshire and now wants to support others going through what he has gone through.

“Headway Lincolnshire has been a lifeline.

"Since my diagnosis I have regularly attended Grantham Headway’s support group, and in September 2021 I joined the board of trustees which has been amazing.

"As someone living with a brain injury, it’s fantastic to get involved in the official work that Headway Lincolnshire conducts and give a voice to those who are suffering from an ABI.

“Through Headway Lincolnshire, I have met so many people along my journey who I can relate to because they have shared similar experiences, and I’m lucky enough to call them friends.

"Seeing all the people who have helped me, from other service users to volunteers and trustees, always leaves me with a warm sense of hope in humanity."

The charity is holding its brain injury conference, known as Making the Invisible, Visible at The Epic Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground on Tuesday, October 18.

Chris will be sharing his experience with those attending, and the conference will review and highlight brain injury and it’s effects to the wider community with particular focus on the hidden disability.

If you would like to find out more about Headway Lincolnshire and the conference, you can find out here.

For every ticket sold in support of the charity, the charity will directly receive 50p which helps them to continue supporting brain injury survivors and their families in Lincolnshire.