Children at Grantham school asked to self-isolate after one case of Covid confirmed

A group of children at a school in Grantham have been told to self-isolate after a case of Covid was confirmed there.

Belton Lane Primary School says a member of the 'school community' tested positive for coronavirus and a number of children were asked to isolate although none have since developed symptoms.

Headteacher Jonathan Mason said: "In order to keep the school community as safe as possible, from time to time, we find it necessary to ask children to self-isolate as they have been in close contact with either a child or an adult in the school who has subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. Often this is an entire bubble that is self-isolating.However, there are many possible scenarios where an individual child or small group are asked to self-isolate."

Cases of coronavirus and deaths are still rising locally. (44885603)

Mr Mason added: "A small number of children were close contacts of a member of the school community who has since tested positive for coronavirus. Unless those children develop symptoms and test positive for COVID-19 within a time scale prescribed by Public Health England, the rest of the bubble does not need to self-isolate.

"In this case, those children who are self-isolating have not developed symptoms and have not tested positive within that time scale, so the remainder of the bubble can happily stay at school. We continue to work with, and seek guidance from, Public Health England when making decisions regarding any positive test results."