Schoolchildren have designed a card to welcome newcomers to their village.

Children at The Bythams Primary School took part in a competition to design the card after they were paid a visit by Christine Hawkes of the Castle Bytham Parish Church Group. She said the group was planning to reach out to newcomers to the village, highlighting the friendly community that worships at St James’ Church, by delivering a small card with local information printed on it as well as a handwritten welcome from a parishioner.

The group asked if the card could be drawn by one of the children at The Bythams School. Each class was given a village location to draw including the duck pond, the doctors’ surgery, St James' Church and Castle Bytham village shop.

The winners of the card competition at The Bythams Primary School are presented with their prizes. (56254566)

The four winning pictures were then put onto a card with a cross at the centre, to represent the church being at the heart of the community.

On Friday (April 22), church warden Robert Brownlow accompanied by Mike Wade and Christine, shared the final card design and presented the winners with a £10 gift voucher to use at the shop in Castle Bytham. All children at the school also received a small gift for taking part in the competition.

Headteacher Laura Martin said: "It is vital to maintain our good links within the community and this was such a fantastic competition for the children to get involved with. My thanks to all involved at St James' Parish Church.

The winning card design by children at The Bythams Primary School. (56254568)

"We hope that families appreciate the time and effort you are going to in order to welcome those new to the village and we look forward to working on more collaborative projects in the future."