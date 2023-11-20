Children got dressed up last week to support Pudsey Bear.

Children in Need took place on Friday (November 17) and schoolchildren from across Grantham and the surrounding area got in the spirit to raise money for charity.

Allington with Sedgebrook Primary School raised £169.25 to support Children in Need.

Allington with Sedgebrook Primary School children on Children in Need day.

Headteacher Victoria Hammond said: “The children came in their own clothes, which could include spots, and completed the Bearpee Challenge!

“All children were invited to participate along with our sports ambassadors - Jaxon, Ted, Beau and Mila - and lots of Bearpees were successfully completed.”

Harrison Wheeler, 4, dressed in a Pudsey Bear top for the day.

Harrison Wheeler, 4, with his Pudsey Bear top

Shannon Parker’s two daughters were dressed in their Pudsey Bear ears.

Shannon Parker's daughter dressed up for Children in Need.

Nancy Atter, in Year 5 at St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, organised a cake sale in the school playground.

Nancy Atter raised £350 for Children in Need with a cake sale.

Victoria Bremner, Nancy’s mum, said: “The amazing parents, children and staff of St Mary’s donated cakes and brought donations and they have raised a whopping £250!

“Nancy is over the moon and that brings her Children in Need fundraising total to over £350. “She is planning for next year already!”

Shannon Thorpe’s three children, Matteo, Freya and Taylor-James Thorpe, dressed up for school and nursery.

Left to right: Matteo, Freya and Taylor-James Thorpe

Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School children held a ‘dress what makes you happy’ day, and Ann Davey’s granddaughters Matilda and Ruby-Mae dressed for the occasion.

Ann said: “My two granddaughters dressed for the occasion. The youngest Matilda, loves Frozen and was determined to dress as Elsa as, this is what makes her happy.

Ann Davey's granddaughter Matilda dressed up Elsa.

Ann Davey's granddaughter Ruby-Mae dressed up for Children in Need.

“The eldest, Ruby-Mae, is aged 9, and anything to do with fashion makes her happy.”

Claypole C of E Primary School raised nearly £2,500 for Children in Need after taking part in the BBC’s RunPudsey event.

Claypole Primary School children taking part in the RunPudsey event.

Claypole Primary School children taking part in the RunPudsey event.

Claypole Primary School children taking part in the RunPudsey event.

Headteacher Martyn Wells said: “All of our children (and adults) participated – walking, running or jogging and the aim is for all of the children to complete a mile.

“It’s really warming to see that our love of being active is also helping to support so many important organisations, especially during these difficult times and cost of living crisis. It’s a real testament to our school community.”

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home staff also dressed up to support Children in Need.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home staff getting in the spirit of Children in Need.

Here are some other outfit highlights from the day:

Hanna Bieszk.

Ellie Bailey, 3.

Sophia Rose, 4, dressed for Children in Need.

Ava Lily, aged 9 months, dressed for Children in Need at Baby Sensory, Grantham.

Filip Tokarczyk in the Children in Need spirit.

George Musson, 6, Layla-Mae Musson, 4.

Gabriel Mamrillova, 6.

Martin and Nelly Johnson.

Isla-Mae Kirk and Lucas Kirk.