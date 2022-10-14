"Let your imaginations run wild", says the CEO of Belvoir Castle as it unveils its new £300,000 adventure playground to the public.

The adventure playground, which officially opens on Saturday, October 15, welcomed children from Year 5 at The National School and Year 3 at St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy today (Friday), to get a sneak peek at the playground before the official opening.

This was after the schools won a competition, among 80 other schools who entered, to design the playground and this was their reward.

The mutual feeling from the kids was they "loved it" and the playground was "amazing".

Caleb, a Year 5 pupil from The National said: "I love it but I kept on hitting myself. It was only because it was wet and I was going up the ladder and I slipped and my bums all wet because I went down the slide.

"But I love it. It’s the best playground ever!"

The playground was the vision of Lady Alice Manners, second daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, and was created by specialist company CAP.Co.

It is inspired by part of the castle's history as it is shaped on the HMS Revolution, captained by Lord Robert Manners.

Lady Alice Manners said: "Every playground is a reflection of its surroundings and the story of its home. With Belvoir, one thread was never going to tell our whole story, but I wanted to bring in parts of my father, The Duke, and his tenure, as an homage to him.

"One of his great loves is Belvoir’s naval history, so this was the ideal place to start. Published in 2017, my father wrote a book about Lord Robert, our fascinating ancestor and his daring feats as a young maritime hero captaining the HMS Resolution.

"And this is exactly where each child’s adventure journey begins, by weighing anchor and climbing aboard the HMS Resolution."

The playground is a duplicate of Belvoir Castle, with its multi-level tower that mirorrs the circular turret of the castle, alongside a myriad of hidden rooms and winding hallways, taking visitors higher and higher above the forest floor.

For toddlers, there is a wooden replica of the Duke of Rutland’s 1908 Renault, which he has lovingly restored and raced over the years.

Emma Stenning, CEO of Belvoir Castle was there to see the children's imaginations come to life as they ran wild during their exclusive look at the playground.

She said: "I can't imagine being more excited than these kids. It's so good to see young people here at the playground because all over the summer we have been trying things out and making modifications when it was being built.

"The whole point is it’s a playground for the whole family and of course the kids are going to be the most energised, but if you want to come down and play with your little ones everything is adult proof as well so come and join in as a whole family.

"We’re standing on our homage to the HMS Resolution. I think it is about connecting the history and learning but through play and imaginative play.

"I just hope it becomes a really meaningful place for families in the local community. I remember when I was a kid going to playgrounds, they weren’t as nearly as spectacular as this but it was something you grew to love and you had your own imagination or storytelling.

"I just want Belvoir to be a place that everyone in this local community thinks they can come for a fabulous day. Whether it is someone who wants to learn about history or someone who wants to run about and go down a crazy slide, there’s something for everyone."

The new playground is opening just in time for the spookiest season of the year as there will be a host of Halloween events between Saturday, October 15 and Monday, October 31.

Emma added: "We’ll have the Belvoir witches casting their spells and over at the Engine Yard we’ll have some spell making workshops and that’s all open for the public. Come on in and let your imaginations run wild!"

In the woods that surround the playground, there will also be a chance for children to join in spooky storytelling and a pumpkin trail where a sweet treat will be waiting for them at the end.

Other Halloween activities on offer will include lantern making with goodies available at the Vale View Café.

Entry to the adventure playground will be included in all garden tickets priced at £5 per child and £10 per adult - with passes available for regular visitors.

To celebrate the opening of the adventure playground, Crafts4Kids is giving away goodie bags to the first 50 families who present their adventure playground tickets.

Playground only tickets will also be available priced at £4 per child, £3 per adult or £12 for a family (two adults and three children).

Castle, garden and playground tickets are also available. Annual passes are available to purchase which give unlimited entry to the playground and free parking on the first visit.

The pass costs £150 for the whole year, admitting a family of five.