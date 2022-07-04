Children aged four to 11 can visit Grantham Library to meet the Gadgeteers and get involved in a science and innovation themed Summer Reading Challenge.

Through taking part in the Challenge, with free materials from the library, children will be able to join six fictional Gadgeteers.

The reading challenge starts this Saturday (July 9).

The characters – brought to life by children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford – use their curiosity and wonder to understand the science behind a whole range of interests, from fashion and technology to cooking and music.

With the children’s help, by reading six books and collecting small prizes along the way, the Gadgeteers will come up with innovative ways to get everything ready for the summer party. They will be boggled by brilliant facts, gaze at the stars, and be inspired by tales of creativity and invention. With plenty of options across picture books, early readers and middle grade books, there are lots to keep children busy.

There is a leaflet outlining the programme of activities available from the library or visit better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/granthamlibrary to find out which services are available for families to enjoy throughout the summer holidays.

Karen Napier, CEO, The Reading Agency, said: "We're delighted to see how library partners across the country are organising their own events and activities to support this year's Summer Reading Challenge. We are really looking forward to working closely with them to help get children reading, innovating, and sparking their imaginations this summer.”