Beaming smiles, laughter and tears showed the mix of emotions at this year’s Children of Courage Awards.

Organised for the ninth year by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, the awards celebrated the resilience and strength of eight young people who have overcome adversity.

Each youngster was put forward for the award by their school, all chosen for having refused to let what life has thrown at them bring them down, or stop them from succeeding.