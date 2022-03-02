Seven exceptional school pupils will be recognised for their bravery at the annual Children of Courage Awards.

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven are set to host the 11th annual Children of Courage Awards in person, after the special awards were held online in 2021.

It will be held at Walton Academy on Wednesday March 9 at 5.15pm, with Paralympian Sam Ruddock returning as guest speaker for the fifth time.

An image from the Children of Courage Awards in 2020. (31400874)

The nominees are Archie Marriott (GANF Sandon School), Kate and Martha Harris (KGGS), Katarzyna Gromala (Walton Academy), Jake Pettinger (West Grantham Academy) along with recipients from GANF Ambergate Sports College & Priory Ruskin Academy.

A Rotary Club spokesperson said: "This year, we will be celebrating with seven very special students from our local secondary schools, who are all equally deserving or their award."

"We are delighted that our guest speaker for the evening is Paralympian Sam Ruddock. It promises to be a very special evening for seven truly inspirational students."

Since the first Children of Courage awards in 2012, there have been 65 recipients, 24 of them being awarded in the last three years.