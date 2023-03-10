An awards night honoured the outstanding bravery of five inspirational young people.

The annual Children of Courage Awards, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, was held at Walton Academy on Wednesday evening.

This is the 12th time the event has been held, with the 2021 awards held online.

All the award winners at Children of Courage 2023. (62884578)

Paralympian Sam Ruddock returned as guest speaker for the sixth occasion, sharing his inspirational story to close the night.

Tony Walker, president of the Rotary club, said: “We are privileged to meet and recognise these youngsters for their resilience, courage and determination in their daily lives.

“Each story we will hear describes a unique challenge being met with strong character and selfless commitment. These stories relate to children facing challenges which most adults would find hard to bear and they all deserve to be recognised for their tenacity and achievements.

Rotary president, Tony Walker, opened the night with a speech. (62884107)

“We are delighted that UK Paralympian Sam Ruddock joins us again to honour all our nominees and thank him for taking time off from his rigorous training.

“I take this opportunity to thank you all for joining us today and for being part of our 12th Children of Courage event.”

Following a buffet, a welcome from Tony and Grace from Rotary president-elect Arthur Ambrose, the well-deserved awards were presented to each nominee.

First to receive an award was 12-year-old George Claremont, a pupil of Ambergate Sports College in Grantham.

George has shown “so much tenacity and resilience when it comes to his anxieties” and has “worked extremely hard to build positive relationships with trusted adults at school”.

Before joining Ambergate in September 2021, George had not attended a school setting for three years and now he remains a full-time student, engaging in all areas of his curriculum and transitioning independently to and from school.

Next to receive an award was 12-year-old Lucie Morris, who was given her award for “persistently demonstrating strength in the face of adversity”.

Lucie Morris, of Sandon School, receiving her award. (62884098)

The Sandon School pupil is described as “a happy-go-lucky child” who has continually bounced back from ill health, multiple surgeries and mobility issues.

According to her teachers, Lucie “brightens up a room with her cheeky personality and inquisitive nature”.

She was joined by her parents and grandparents on the night.

Amelia Bamber, of Priory Ruskin Academy, was presented with her award. (62884596)

Amelia Bamber was next to receive an award after showing “strength and resilience throughout a time of deep sadness and change”.

The Priory Ruskin Academy pupil lost her father to cancer.

Her head of house at school said that Amelia “could have curled up and become withdrawn but instead she has flourished and grown into a beautiful young lady”.

The Year 11 pupil said that “it was definitely a surprise” to get the award, adding that her family and friends were both pleased for her and supportive.

Next up was Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School pupil Naomi Williams, who, after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020, developed long Covid and has battled with the long-term effects on her health ever since.

Naomi Williams, of KGGS, receiving her award. (62884088)

Naomi has struggled with issues linked to her heart and gastrointestinal system, and suffered from fainting, brain fog and much more.

The Year 10 pupil has faced this challenge with “unbelievable resilience and has been determined to minimise the impact on her life and education wherever possible”.

Last but not least to receive an award was Jack Wu, for facing up to many challenges with maturity.

After joining Walton Academy as a Year 7 pupil, Jack found it a struggle attending lessons but has improved hugely in his four years there.

Jack Wu, of Walton Academy, was presented with his award. (62884583)

In Year 9, he transitioned into mainstream lessons and he is now working more independently on tasks.

Jack is described as “a pleasure – he is kind, respectful, funny and keeps most of us going with his daily jokes and humour”.

Jack said afterwards: “I feel great. My dad’s proud and my mum will be proud.”

He added that he enjoyed meeting Sam, and the pair spoke some Mandarin with each other.

Paralympian Sam Ruddock giving his closing address. (62884593)

In his closing address, Sam said: “It’s a pleasure to be here, as always.

“I always wonder what I can possibly say to follow these stories.”

Sam congratulated the parents of each award winner.

“You do everything to make sure these young people have the best start they can on their journeys,” he said.

Sam explained that it had been “great” to get to know each award winner on the night, “as people and not just the journeys they’ve been on”.