Children have received news of which secondary school they will attend in September.

Today (Wednesday) Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that 86 per cent of Year 6 pupils have been offered a place at their first choice of school.

Last year's figure was 88 per cent.

Children have received their offers for a secondary school place. Photo: istock

A further eight per cent of the 10- and 11-year-olds have been offered a place at their second preference and two per cent at their third.

The remaining four per cent - 342 children - have not got a place at any of their preferred schools, so have been offered a place at their closest school with spaces.

An appeals process means the figures could change before the start of the academic year.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell (Con), who is responsible for children’s services, said: “It‘s good to see so many families receiving offers at one of their preferred schools again, especially with it being such a large cohort this year."

The appeals process is open until noon on March 28 and cases will be heard by the end of the summer term.

Late appeals will still be heard but could be delayed until September.

The offers were given as a number of schools face disruption due to National Education Union strikes.