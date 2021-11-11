Children from St Anne’s School joined in a wreath laying at the civilian war memorial in Grantham Cemetery yesterday (Wednesday).

The 90 youngsters from Years Two, Three and Four listened to an address and prayers from Revd. David Shenton from St Anne’s Church before wreaths were laid by South Kesteven District council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke, chairman Coun Breda Rae Griffin, deputy mayor Coun Graham Jeal and chief executive officer Karen Bradford.

Reveille was played by Sam O’Sullivan from the Kings School before pupils distributed wooden Remembrance crosses with poppies amongst the cemetery graves.

Royal British Legion standard bearers at the Grantham Cemetery wreath laying. (53008739)

The event, attended by Royal British Legion standard bearers, also commemorated the work done by Lincolnshire Co-op volunteers who keep the war memorial clean.

The event was part of Grantham’s Remembrance programme, which started with the opening of the Garden of Remembrance on Sunday November 7, included a two minute silence and gathering on St Peter’s Hill on Armistice Day.

It will conclude with the annual town Remembrance Parade and service at St Wulfram’s Church on Sunday (November 14).