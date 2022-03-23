Grantham children raise more than £800 for Ukraine with bake sale
Published: 07:00, 23 March 2022
A group of children have raised £884 for Ukraine thanks to Natwest doubling their total.
On Sunday, March 19, a group of nine-year-olds held a bake sale for Ukraine.
The bake sale took place at Barrowby Playground where a total of £442 was raised, and then was matched by Natwest.
Lulu Rose Jebb, Ivy Bateson, Tilly Milham, Summer Turner, Milly Parr and Felix Laragy-Hully, all helped oragnise and run the bake sale.
They sold a variety of items, including soft drinks, fairy cakes and other sweat treats.