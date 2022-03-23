More news, no ads

A group of children have raised £884 for Ukraine thanks to Natwest doubling their total.

On Sunday, March 19, a group of nine-year-olds held a bake sale for Ukraine.

The bake sale took place at Barrowby Playground where a total of £442 was raised, and then was matched by Natwest.

The children working on their bake sale for Ukraine (55614756)

Lulu Rose Jebb, Ivy Bateson, Tilly Milham, Summer Turner, Milly Parr and Felix Laragy-Hully, all helped oragnise and run the bake sale.

They sold a variety of items, including soft drinks, fairy cakes and other sweat treats.