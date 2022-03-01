Children have received news today of which secondary school they will attend in September.

Lincolnshire County Council said 88 per cent of year six pupils have been offered a place at their first choice of school.

Of 8,818 children across the county, 7,771 will attend their preferred school.

Secondary school offers have been made. Photo: iStock

Seven per cent (638 pupils) received their second choice and one per cent (112 pupils) were offered a place at their third choice.

The figures could change after the appeals process is complete.

County councillor Patricia Bradwell (Con), who is responsible for children’s services, said: “It is good to see so many families receiving offers at their first preference school again, and this figure is likely to be even higher by September.

Patricia Bradwell

"It is always our intention to support parents to make the application process as easy as possible, and it is nice to see an increasing number of parents using the online parent portal to make their application and receive their offer on national offer day.”

The 297 children who were not offered a place at any of their preferred schools will be offered a place at the closest school in Lincolnshire with spaces available.

Appeals can be lodged until March 29.

Rutland County Council has not yet released its figures.