A charity under the umbrella of the Grantham Journal will hold a special event in September for all the families it supports.

The SUN-day FUN-day will be held by the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund (GJCF), featuring fairground rides, entertainment, pony and train rides and more, all free to families with a disabled child.

The event will be held at Wyndham Park on Sunday, September 12.

Grantham Journal Children's Fund

Chairman of the GJCF Roy Wright said: “The SUN-day FUN-day is our way of giving the parents, carers and siblings a day of fun and pleasure with their children.”

Families can look forward to a fun fair, pony rides, Smiley Train rides, animals to pet courtesy of White Post Farm near Newark, a bouncy castle and face painting.

There will also be Punch and Judy, balloon modelling, a clown and a sensory space.

Some attractions will be open to the wider public, with all money raised going back to the Children’s Fund.

Everything that makes up the day will be free to families the GJCF supports, with wristbands ensuring they get free and priority access to all attractions.

The wristbands will also ensure entry into a VIP area near the park visitor centre where some attractions will be located, free refreshments available and seating for families to take a breather.

South Kesteven District Council and the Grantham Disabled Children Society are supporting the event.

A registered charity formerly known as the Christopher Buckingham Appeal, the GJCF exists to give financial support to local families with a disabled child and also organises a memorable festival or trip each year, free of charge to the child (aged up to 14) and their siblings, parents and

carers.

The SUN-day FUN-day is this year’s treat, and families eligible for support from the GJCF are urged to register for their places. This is vital to ensure wristbands are ready and catering – which will be provided in a dedicated VIP section for GJCF families – is covered.

To register for places, send an email to gjchildrensfund@gmail.com

Please provide the following information in your email: the full name of the disabled child/ren; full names of all accompanying siblings, parents and carers; full address and date of birth of the disabled child; outline of the child’s disability and any access needs; and details of dietary requirements.