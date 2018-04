Have your say

The Easter Bunny made a special delivery of Easter Eggs thanks to Grantham Tennis Club.

Kindhearted club members and staff collected around 40 eggs, which they delivered to the Kinfisher Children’s ward of Grantham Hospital on Good Friday.

A club spokeswoman said: “We just wanted to do some charity work and motivate the gym members.”

Pictured are Ross Willis, Teresa Bagshaw, Louise Ellis, Gavin Strachan and Joe Hill.