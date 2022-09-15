A new playground that opened in Burton le Coggles is based on designs created by local children.

The children were asked to design their dream playground, and then Burton le Coggles Parish and Village Hall committee made their dream come true.

Jayne Friend, a member of the committee, said: "The playground opened on August bank holiday 2022 and the children were delighted to see their designs come to life.

Children playing in the new playground. (59358751)

"It is fantastic to see the happiness on their faces and to hear their laughter coming from the new playground.

"Burton le Coggles community is very proud of the new addition to the village, where families and future generations can make precious memories together."

Sketch design by four-year-old Frankie Smith. (59358758)

Children playing in the new playground. (59358795)

Children playing in the new playground. (59358790)

One of the sketch designs was created by four-year-old Frankie Smith.