Children take over at Grantham Museum

Pupils at three local primary schools have been taking over Grantham Museum this month.

Children at Dudley House, National and Little Gonerby have been working with exhibitions director, Christine Robbins, to produce their very own exhibitions after being inspired by the national ‘Kids in Museums’ takeover event, which celebrates children and young people’s contributions to museums, galleries, arts organisations, archives and heritage sites.

Antiques expert Marc Allum is with Ginny Heathcote Ball at the free valuation day in the museum.

Christine Robbins said: “It was lovely to see the huge enthusiasm of the children who installed their first ever museum exhibition. They’ve been learning how to be a curator, how to write labels, design a wall display and make visitors want to look.

“They’re very proud of the result.”

Dudley House Key Stage 2 class teacher, Vicky White, was delighted with how the children embraced the project.

She said: “We decided to base our exhibit on 16th century Cabinets of Curiosities - these were collections of strange objects that all had a story to tell. We asked all the children to bring in five items that they really treasure. They didn’t have to be valuable, just items that they really liked.

“The response was fantastic. As many of our families represent a lot of different cultures, we received artefacts from all over the world.”

Pupils at Little Gonerby based their exhibit around their dinosaur topic.

Agnes in Year 2, said: “We wanted other people to learn about dinosaurs. I particularly enjoyed making the model, mine was a triceratops.”

Headteacher Helen Hilton added: “This project really caught the children’s imagination. I was impressed by the attention to detail in their work and their commitment to highlighting current issues affecting animals around the world.”

David Burling, Grantham Museum’s project director, welcomed the schools.

He added: “It has been a good opportunity for parents to see what their children have been doing. They have really enjoyed telling their stories.”

Christine added: “This project was a pilot scheme, which has been a huge success. We hope to do it again next year.”

The school’s exhibits will be on display until tomorrow (Saturday)

The next travelling exhibition is Heroines of the Home Front, featuring women’s role in WW1, which will run from May 3 to May 19.

Schoolchildren have not been the only visitors.

Marc Allum, a well-known expert on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, also returned to the museum in March to host a free valuation event for a variety of antiques and collectables.

David added: “Marc is a big supporter and loves our little museum.”

The museum also raised £500 from a free craft market this month. Over 250 people visited and got the opportunity to purchase a wide range of quality gifts all hand made by local craftspeople, including jewellery, artwork and tasty treats.