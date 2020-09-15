Two year groups at a primary school have been told to stay at home after positive cases of Covid-19 were highlighted.

The cases have come to light at Ancaster Primary School where children in Years 1 and 4 are affected and were told not to attend school yesterday (Monday).

Headteacher Sam Eden told parents and carers that a member of the Year 1 bubble had tested positive for Covid-19 and that a member of the Year 4 bubble had also tested positive.

In a letter to parents and carers Mr Eden said: "Steps have been taken to ensure that we have responded in line with national protocols from our local health protection team as well as Public Health England.

"This has resulted in the closure of Year 1 and Year 4 whole class bubbles and the affected year groups have been contacted today personally to ensure a consistency in our message."

Mr Eden went on to say that other years groups are able to attend school and parents do not need to have their children tested.

He added: "Wider parent groups should note that the children who are now beginning their period of self-isolation also do not need to arrange for a test to be undertaken as this should only be arranged if a person begins to show symptoms.

"In our conversations with families today, some parents were concerned that their child may have come into contact with another person from another bubble. The health protection team have been very clear that we are only dealing with ‘close contacts’ (this is based on an individual who has been direct contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19) and not ‘contacts of contacts’ as this could be potentially never ending in determining the amount of people who have been in contact with one another.

"Right now, we must act with the information we do know and that is that the children in the affected bubbles and staff have been in contact with someone who is Covid-19 positive. Our first next step is to see if there is any transmission of the virus for those groups only and ensure that potential transmission is stopped rather than being continuously spread."

"I understand that it will feel worrying to hear that there is a positive case within our school grounds, but I wanted to write to you swiftly to ensure that you know that all necessary steps have been taken to respond to this information and school is open for all unaffected year groups as normal tomorrow."

The children and staff affected have been told to isolate and not return to school until September 22.