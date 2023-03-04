A children's author paid a visit to the library last weekend.

Grantham Library hosted an interactive storytime with author Abbirose Adey on Saturday, February 25.

There was also games, audience participation and a chance for children to read her new books including 'Little Unicorn - What's Your Name?', 'Little Unicorn Discovers the Dinosaurs' and 'Little Unicorn and the Nativity'.

Author Abbirose Adey paid a visit to the Grantham Library. (62751720)

A spokesperson for Grantham Library said: "We enjoyed having Abbirose visit the Library and make lots of noise.

"The children engaged really well and asked some great questions of our local author and hopefully inspired budding writers."

Abbitrose Adey read three of her new books at Grantham Library. (62751797)

Grantham Library is in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre on the High Street.