Children's centres across Lincolnshire have announced their opening times over the Christmas period.

Thirty one out of the 48 children's centres in the county, including Grantham Swingbridge, will remain open on Wednesday, December 28, Thursday, December 29, and Friday, December 30, offering fun and festive activities.

Also in the run up to Christmas, they will be holding extravaganza events with craft and sensory activities for the children.

The Swingbridge children's centre. Photo: Google maps (61254933)

Councillor Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said: "We know that many families are struggling to keep their homes warm this winter because of high energy prices.

"So, the majority of our children’s centres will remain open over the Christmas period, offering families a warm welcome, a hot drink and lots of toys to play with."

All of the centres are free to join, and each offers a variety of activities, free drop-in sessions and other services.

Any adult caring for a child can access the centres, including grandparents, foster carers and childminders.

For more information on the children's centres, go to www.facebook.com/LincolnshireChildrensCentres.

The Swingbridge Children's Centre on Trent Road in Grantham will be open from 9am until 5pm on December 28 and December 29, and 9am until 4.30pm on December 30.