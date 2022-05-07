A children's group in Grantham will be hosting a one-off music session next week.

On Thursday, May 12, Babyccinos will be hosting a music session run by the Lincolnshire charity SoundLincs, who specialise in providing music services for children and early years.

The session will take place at Alive Church from 10am until 11.30am.

The session is open to children aged five and under as well as their parents and carers.

Visitors do not need to pay or book in advance, they can just turn up on the day for a musical session.

Since launching earlier this year, Babyccinos meets every Thursday during term time and usually has sensory play activities and a range of toys.

