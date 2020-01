The toddlers’ play area in Wyndham Park, Grantham, has reopened this morning.

The park had been shut for resurfacing since Tuesday with the closure expected to take several days.

The play areas on Princess Drive and Hornsby Road remain closed for resurfacing.

Toddler park at Wyndham Park. Photo: Gerald Wright (26146623)

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) apologised for any inconvenience

