A family-run children's play area is up for sale, with the current owners "ready for a new chapter".

The owners of Imagination Town, situated in Springfield Business Park, are looking for someone to take on the business.

Tatenda and Amy Chipunza opened the business in July 2019 to give parents in Grantham more choice of activities to do with their children.

Tatenda Chipunza, Amy Chipunza, Navarna Ashton, Claire Wright and Grace Museve. (14512487)

Imagination Town was voted 'Best Play Centre' at the Central England awards in June 2021.

The play area offered a wide range of fun things to do for children aged between one and seven.

Despite being up for sale, the play area is still open as usual for youngsters to enjoy.

Tatenda said: "Imagination Town, Grantham, was established in 2019 and is a successful family run business.

"We have decided that we are ready for a new chapter in our lives and onto a new adventure and would love to pass this onto someone who will enjoy it as much as we have over the years.

"It’s amazing to see the little ones explore role play and enjoy the time they spend with us."

If you are interested in buying, please contact Tatenda on 07756 595898 or email imaginationtownltd@hotmail.com.