A play park in Springfield Road has been left in an awful state which means children are unable to use it, says a Grantham mum.

Hope Dearden, aged 25, who lives in Queen Street, took her three-year-old daughter to the park and was disappointed by the condition it was left in.

Hope said: "We don't go to Springfield Road park very often, but it was on the way to where we were going.

Swings have been removed in the park. Credit: Hope Dearden (58544734)

"Needless to say we were very disappointed with the state of the park and my daughter was very disappointed she couldn't go on the park equipment.

"Her foot slipped through the rope frame as the bolt had been unscrewed.

"There was no platform at the top of the slide, swings were missing and as always there were rude drawings.

The slide is detached from the fixture. Credit: Hope Dearden (58544727)

"This is not acceptable for a children's park."

In the past, the park has been closed due to repeated acts of vandalism taking place in it.

Hope added: "Due to the current living crisis at the moment the park is one of the few things families can do for free.

Part of the rope on a climbing frame has detached. Credit: Hope Dearden (58544875)

"Some children would spend all day there if they could.

"For families that perhaps have a parent that suffers with any mental health issues, it could be their 15 minutes escape from the house that day.

"It could mean many things to many different people with children of all ages and all kinds of abilities."

The park is located next to the Bovis Homes Mallards Quarter.

A spokesman for Bovis Homes said: "We have an agreement with a landscaping company to visit the development regularly to maintain these areas and cut the hedgerows.

"We have not been contacted directly about these issues, but a senior member of the team will now be visiting within the next few days.

"If there are any issues which need to be addressed, we will be taking them up with the landscapers so they can be dealt with as soon as possible."

Councillor Adam Stokes, who represents Grantham's Springfield ward, added: "I've been working to try and improve that area and have been in contact with Bovis Homes.

"They have been contacted about the problems in the area and have been delaying for the last two years."