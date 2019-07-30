Children's role play centre opens in Grantham

Youngsters were able to let their imaginations run wild at the opening of a new children's role play centre in Grantham yesterday.

Imagination Town opened at Springfield Business Park, off Springfield Road, Grantham, for children aged from one to seven.

It is the idea of Tatenda and Amy Chipunza to give parents in Grantham more choice of activities to do with their children.

Tatenda Chipunza, Amy Chipunza, Navarna Ashton, Claire Wright and Grace Museve. (14512487)

Youngsters can explore the eight different rooms and areas which include a safari with large cuddly animals, vets, construction area, salon which also includes a barbers, doctors, fire station, shop, cafe and a police department where they can help solve crimes.

There is also a small area for pre-walkers to learn and play. The rooms have been created to encourage children to use their imagination in a fun and safe learning environment.

Charlie Conboy and Charlotte Ward, with Tatenda Chipunza. (14512470)

Parents will be able to play along with their children or relax with a drink and cakes in the cafe with cakes made especially for them by Sian's Little Cakery.

Breastfeeding is welcome anywhere in the role play centre and there is also a designated breastfeeding area.

Imagination Town opened to the public yesterday. (14512454)

Amy, who is currently on maternity leave, said: "It is something that we have been thinking about doing for awhile. We are parents to a four-year-old and an eight-month-old and realised that there wasn't much for small children in Grantham and we often had to travel elsewhere for something exciting to do. However there are a lot of parents in Grantham who might not be able to drive and go elsewhere so with the support of our family and friends, we just decided to go for it."

Firefighters from Grantham Fire Station tested out the new fire engine yesterday. (14512458)

They held an open day yesterday to mark the official launch of the centre.

Amy, 32, added: "It was fantastic. We were fully booked and even some of the firefighters from Grantham popped in to try out our fire engine. "

Construction area. (14512449)

Each session runs for 90minutes with a small number of children to allow them to get the most from their experience. This allows for three sessions a day so lots of little explorers get an opportunity.

Police area. (14512456)

For more information go to www.imaginationtown.co.uk or visit the Imagination Town Facebook page.

