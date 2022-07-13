More news, no ads

The children's splash park at Wyndham Park is back open.

The park announced yesterday (July 12) that the splash park was temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

In a Facebook post, South Kesteven District Council said: "We are pleased to report that the children’s water play at Wyndham Park in Grantham is open!

"It's open 9.45am-7pm daily. "The paddling pool end is drained at 4.30pm but the water features remain on until 7pm.

"Please take care in the heat.

"Stay in a shady spot, stay hydrated, wear high-factor sun screen, cover up, and take extra care of children."