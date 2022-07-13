Grantham's Wyndham Park splash park back open
Published: 12:49, 13 July 2022
| Updated: 12:50, 13 July 2022
The children's splash park at Wyndham Park is back open.
The park announced yesterday (July 12) that the splash park was temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances.
In a Facebook post, South Kesteven District Council said: "We are pleased to report that the children’s water play at Wyndham Park in Grantham is open!
"It's open 9.45am-7pm daily. "The paddling pool end is drained at 4.30pm but the water features remain on until 7pm.
"Please take care in the heat.
"Stay in a shady spot, stay hydrated, wear high-factor sun screen, cover up, and take extra care of children."