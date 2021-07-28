Children’s charity the NSPCC is looking for children with a fondness for getting mucky to sign up to the Lidl Mudder challenge which takes place on August 14 and 15 at Belvoir Castle near Grantham.

Lidl Mudder is a one-mile course packed full of obstacles for kids aged five to 12. There's a laser maze, a mini Everest and monkey swing - it's a great opportunity to get a Lidl muddy all for a good cause.

Lidl Mudder is a kids-only version of Tough Mudder which sees adults take on either the ten or five mile challenges, battling through a series of mud-filled obstacles and runs.

The Lidl Mudder at Belvoir Castle will raise money for Childline. Photography by Tom Hull – children pictured are models. (49680715)

Lidl is the official partner of Tough Mudder and also supports the NSPCC’s Childline service, having committed to raise £2m over two years for the service.

Barbara Elsey, NSPCC community fundraising manager, said: “Now that restrictions are starting to lift, what better time to embrace the outdoors and enjoy getting covered in mud, all while doing something life-changing for children.

“A child contacts Childline every 25 seconds and it costs £4 to answer their call for help. By raising money for the NSPCC, you could help us be there for children when they feel they have no one else to turn to.”

There are two ways to sign up to take up in the Lidl Mudder challenge:

Visit the Lidl Mudder website (toughmudder.co.uk/lidl-mudder) and book a place for just £10, then start fund-raising.

If your child already has a place, register on the website at www.nspcc.org.uk/lidlmudder and they will be sent everything they need to start fund-raising.

For anyone who wants to be a part of the day but doesn’t feel like getting muddy, the charity is also appealing for volunteers to help fundraise and to cheer on all the NSPCC Lidl Mudders. Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. To find out more, please email lidl@nspcc.org.uk.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Lidl Mudder tickets will not be available on the day. All tickets must be pre-booked.