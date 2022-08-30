A team which regularly trains at Skydive Langar has become the top four-way formation skydiving team in the country after winning Gold at the British National Skydiving Championships.

The team, known as Chimera, not only took home the coveted gold medal but they also beat the silver medallists by a staggering 40 points. Nearly 30 teams took part over the championship weekend at Langar.

Chimera comprises five members - Laura Hampton (Bingham), James Woods (Harby), Sarah Ashworth (Harby), Will Cooke (Langar) and Pete Harries (Cotgrave) - with the four ‘performers’ holding on to each other to create shapes, or formations, and one camera flyer responsible for capturing the skydive using a camera mounted to their helmet.

While they still enjoy the celebrations, they are also looking forward to the World Skydiving Championships in Eloy, Arizona which take place in October 2022 and where they will proudly represent Great Britain.

Laura Hampton, who holds the position of ‘outside centre’ in Chimera, said: “It’s been an incredible journey and we are so proud of what we’ve been able to achieve. It’s been a long road to this point, and we’ve had ups and downs along the way; to come out victorious this weekend was a genuine dream come true for us all.

"We look forward to using our new title to inspire other people to try skydiving and to learn formation skydiving in particular.”

Chimera celebrate winning Gold at the National Skydiving Championships. Photo: Pete Harries, Skydive Langar (58971064)

Skydiving in the UK has grown significantly in popularity in recent years, with many citing the so-called ‘experience economy’ and lockdowns as the reason for people seeking a new, exhilarating challenge.

The Chimera team in action. Photo: Pete Harries, Skydive Langar (58971080)

Chimera regularly trains at Skydive Langar. They expect to continue their training there in the run up to the world meet.

The centre aims to be a centre for training excellence and has increased the amount of coaching available to skydiving teams in recent years.