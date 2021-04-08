Chimney fire near Grantham caused by birds nest
Published: 09:14, 08 April 2021
| Updated: 09:25, 08 April 2021
A chimney fire broke out in a village near Grantham after birds nested in the chimney.
At around 6pm yesterday (Wednesday), a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew attended a fire on Wheatsheaf Lane, Long Bennington
The blaze, brought on by birds nesting within the chimney stack, caused fire damage to one birds nest within the chimney.
The crew used chimney gear and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.