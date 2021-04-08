Chimney fire near Grantham caused by birds nest

A chimney fire broke out in a village near Grantham after birds nested in the chimney.

At around 6pm yesterday (Wednesday), a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew attended a fire on Wheatsheaf Lane, Long Bennington

The blaze, brought on by birds nesting within the chimney stack, caused fire damage to one birds nest within the chimney.

Crews were called out to a chimney fire last night. (37676514)

The crew used chimney gear and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.