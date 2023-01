Firefighters attended a chimney fire last night (Monday).

Brant Broughton fire crew and the aerial platform from Boston fire station were called to the fire on Sleaford Road, Leadenham at 8pm.

The blaze resulted in severe fire damage and smoke to the chimney.

Crews used chimney rods, an aerial ladder platform and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.