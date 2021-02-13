Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Chimney fire in Billingborough was caused by build-up of soot

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:48, 13 February 2021
 | Updated: 13:49, 13 February 2021

A chimney fire in Billingborough last night (Friday, February 12) was caused by a build up of soot.

Billingborough fire crew was called at 7.10pm to Brewery Lane to reports of the fire.

Before they got there though, the fire had self-extinguished.

Fire news
Fire news

The crew used small shovels, a bucket and a thermal imaging camera to clean the chimney.

It was caused by a build-up of soot.

FireGrantham Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE