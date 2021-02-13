Chimney fire in Billingborough was caused by build-up of soot
Published: 13:48, 13 February 2021
| Updated: 13:49, 13 February 2021
A chimney fire in Billingborough last night (Friday, February 12) was caused by a build up of soot.
Billingborough fire crew was called at 7.10pm to Brewery Lane to reports of the fire.
Before they got there though, the fire had self-extinguished.
The crew used small shovels, a bucket and a thermal imaging camera to clean the chimney.
It was caused by a build-up of soot.