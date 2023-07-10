Over 50 students from China have paid a visit to Colsterworth.

The students visited Woolsthorpe Manor, the birthplace of Sir Isaac Newton, and also had lunch in the White Lion, in Colsterworth.

After this, the 55 students visited St John the Baptist Church, where a lecture was given in Chinese talking about science during the time Isaac Newton was alive.

The students visited St John the Baptist Church, in Colsterworth.

Peter Wheatley, the church warden, said: “The church was the Newton family church.

“Sir Isaac was baptised there and his parents are buried there, although the exact spot is unknown.

“Sir Isaac also supported the church throughout his life. Given the connection the students were keen to visit and use the church for the lecture.

“Members of the congregation helped with tea and coffee but sadly were unable to follow the proceedings!

“However, they had some interesting conversations with some of the students.

“Judging by the applause given, the lecture was well received.”

The trip was organised by the Global Academy of Science and Arts (GASA), who made a “generous” donation to the church.