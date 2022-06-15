A choir has been invited to return to Westminster Abbey and perform there ahead of a recital in Grantham this weekend.

On Saturday (June 18), St Wulfram's Church, Grantham, will host a performance by its choristers.

The boy and girl choristers of St Wulfram’s Church present a recital of their favourite choral music at 11.30am on Saturday.

St Wulfram's Church. (54592595)

The coffee shop will be open from 10am selling a selection of cakes.

There is no admission charge for this event but there will be a retiring collection to support the choristers’ forthcoming trips.

In a statement, St Wulfram's said: "We are delighted to announce that the choir have been invited to return to Westminster Abbey on the July 16 where they will sing choral evensong at 6pm.

"The choir are also in residency this summer at Ely Cathedral from August 1 to August 7.

"These are exciting times for the choir, so we hope you are able to come and show your support at the recital."