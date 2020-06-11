Home   News   Article

Grantham church choir records 16 virtual anthems during lockdown

By Graham Newton
Published: 18:04, 11 June 2020
 | Updated: 18:09, 11 June 2020

St Wulfram’s Choir has produced 16 virtual anthems during lockdown and is looking forward to featuring in a big service this Sunday (June 14) on YouTube.

The Grantham choir will be featured in the Royal School of Church Music’s Big Music Sunday online service.

It is three months since the choir last met and sang together, but the singers have been active with online activities.

