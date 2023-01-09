Grantham Choral Society is calling for more singers to join its ranks as it restarts rehearsals this week.

The society is looking for more singers, particularly tenors and basses, but sopranos and altos are also very welcome.

A spokesperson for the society said: "There are no auditions but if you are unsure of your voice part please come along and give it a try. Our conductor David Humphreys will be delighted to help set you on the right path."

Grantham Choral Society's Autumn Concert had the Shakespearian theme of The Food of Love. Photo: Ros Ambrose (60855782)

The choral society returns to rehearsals on Tuesday, January 10. This term the choir is rehearsing two works for its spring concert on March 25 in St Wulfram’s Church. The works are Mozart's Solemn Vespers along with something new to the choir, Vivaldi's Magnificat.

After the autumn concert, where the music was a new departure for them, the choir is returning to more traditional choral music, although it will continue to expand its repertoire in the future.

Anybody who would like to give Grantham Choral Society a try can go along to Harrowby Lane Methodist Church every Tuesday from 7.30pm to 9.15pm where music will be provided.

To come and give the society a try either call Fiona, the secretary, on 07973 883787 or just turn up on the night.