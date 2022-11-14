Grantham Choral Society will be performing its Autumn Concert on Saturday, November 19, in ChristChurch, Finkin Street.

The concert, instead of consisting of a major oratorio work will be different this year with songs and madrigals based on a Shakespearean theme, ‘The food of love’.

The words are mainly taken from Shakespeare plays and sonnets and are set to music by a variety of British composers. The madrigals were composed during the first Elizabethan era, in the time of Shakespeare but not using his text. More modern other composers, including John Rutter and the well-known jazz pianist and composer George Shearing, all used Shakespeare’s text as their source.

Grantham Choral Society (50607830)

George Shearing was born and musically educated in Britain but spent most of his professional life in the USA, although he never forgot his British roots, hence his very English book of seven ‘Songs and Sonnets’ which is his contribution to the concert.

The concert will be conducted by the society's musical director David Humphreys and the vocal soloist will be the London-based baritone Robbie Haylett. Robbie is busy singing operatic roles as well as concert oratorio but in addition to singing he works as an arranger, composer and guitarist.

The accompanist is Rob Challinor who plays piano accompaniment for singers, musical workshops, choirs, music therapy as well as some solo work, and has been fortunate enough to travel widely in this capacity having played in many European countries as well as New Zealand and Singapore.

Tickets are £12 (free to childre , students under 25 £5 on production of student card) and are available from The Guildhall box-office, AH Music, Westgate, from members of the Society and on the door. Afterwards the audience is invited to the church hall for coffee and biscuits.