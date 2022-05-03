People are being given the chance to try out their singing voices with an invitation to a workshop run by Grantham Choral Society.

The workshop takes place on Saturday, May 28, at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church in Grantham and will run from 10am to 1pm with registration from 9.30am.

The event is open to all, those who fancy trying singing for the first time, past members of the society who would like to return to choral singing, and existing members.

For current members this is an opportunity to become acquainted with some of the music the society will be singing next season.

A spokesperson for the choral society said: "There is no need to bring anything with you except your voice. All music will be provided on the day. You will have the opportunity to sing a variety of music from Shakespearean madrigals through to George Shearing via Vivaldi, Mozart and Vaughan Williams – a real musical journey.

"If you have not sung for a while, this is just the event to come along to, have a go, singing music old and new. The aim is to have a good sing and a lot of fun. The Society’s conductor, David Humphreys will be leading the workshop."

The cost of the event is £10 which includes coffee on arrival and coffee and cake at the break.

Forms to take part may be obtained from Grantham Library, by downloading from the website at www.granthamchoralsociety.co.uk as well as being available at the society's concert of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle in St Wulfram’s Church on Saturday (May 7) at 7.30pm, bar open from 6.30pm. There may be places on the day but pre-booking is advisable.