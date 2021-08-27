Singers are about to embark on a new season of concerts and rehearsals following lockdown.

After an 18 month break, Grantham Choral Society is preparing for live concerts later this year. But the society has not been idle in recent months, having taken part in a series of rehearsals on Zoom.

On Tuesday, September 7, live rehearsals start towards the first concert since October 2019. This will be a pre-Christmas Messiah in St Wulfram’s Church on Saturday, December 11, with the specialist early music Eboracum Baroque Orchestra.

A spokesperson for the society said: “Everyone loves Messiah, singers and audiences both, and so it should be a wonderful start to Christmas after this last dreadful year. We are also planning our carol concerts of course which will be announced at a later date, and we have a Spring concert, again in St Wulfram’s Church, on May 7 to prepare for - Rossini’s delightful Petite Messe Solonelle.”

Rehearsals are held in Harrowby Lane Methodist Church at 7.30pm. Anyone who would like to join the group can go along to rehearsals and try them out.

Further information is available from the secretary, Fiona Zealley, on 07973 883787 and also on the Grantham Choral Society website at www.granthamchoralsociety.co.uk