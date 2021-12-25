A Bingham choral group have transformed themselves into a hapless and tuneless group of carol singers for charity.

The Basses of Bingham and District Choral Society released a spoof video to raise money for Framework, an organisation that provides services to homeless people across the East Midlands.

The group donned a range of alarming headwear to sing about the exploits of Cycling Santa, under the direction of Guy Turner who also composed the piece.

This year's performance follows a virtual effort last Christmas where the group sang a humerous song called The Bingham Carol Singers.

Their efforts efforts raised £1,000 for Framework, a total which the Basses are hoping to exceed this time around.

Details on how to donate can be found at the end of the video.