The town's choral society is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee year with a celebratory concert.

On Saturday, March 25, the Grantham Choral Society (GCS) will be holding its first concert of its 60th year.

The society will be perform a programme of Mozart's and Vivaldi's music.

A spokesperson for the society said: "The works to be performed are Mozart’s Vesperae Solennes de Confessore Solemn Vespers, not as well-known as his Requiem, but just as delightful.

"Although not so frequently performed the audience will be familiar with Laudate Dominum, a piece for soprano solo and choir, frequently performed in isolation as a concert item.

"Alongside this is a new work to GCS, Vivaldi’s Magnificat, not as familiar as his setting of the Gloria.

"The setting to be sung in the concert was originally written for the girls of the Ospedale della Pieta and is a later version which will complement the Mozart work."

The society will be supported by four soloists from the Royal College of Music, based in London.

These include soprano Charlotte Jane Kennedy, soprano, mezzo soprano Lucy Gibbs, mezzo soprano, tenor Simon Brown and bass Jamie Woollard.

A string quintet, provided by English Pro Musica, and two continuo players conducted by David Humphreys will also accompany the choir.

Anyone who would like to get tickets to the first concert can get them from A H Music, on Westgate, or the Guildhall Box Office on St Peter's Hill.

Tickets can also be brought on www.granthamchoralsociety.co.uk/ or on the door. Tickets cost £15 and students under 25's can get tickets for £5.

On April 22, GCS will also be running a workshop at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church.

The spokesperson added: "This is an opportunity to have a go at different styles of music and perhaps to join, becoming a regular singing member of the choir."

In July, the choir also plans to hold an informal concert of lighter music with a social. More details on this are to follow.

Looking ahead towards the end of the year, on November 18, the society will perform a concert covering pieces from some of the GCS repertoire that has been covered over the last 60 years.

GCS is calling upon anyone who may have took part in the first GCS concert on February 2, 1963, entitled Handel's Messiah.

If they would like to be involved in the celebrations, contact Gill Charles, society chair at gill.charles@btinternet.com.