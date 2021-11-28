This year Grantham Choral Society has slightly different Christmas concert arrangements from previous years.

Instead of having an early November Autumn concert the choir is performing Handel’s Messiah close to Christmas on Saturday, December 11.

A spokesman for the society said: “The idea is that this beautiful uplifting music will be the perfect celebration approaching Christmas and an antidote to the miseries of Covid that we have all had to endure over many months. The concert will take place in Grantham’s splendid St Wulfram’s Church at 7.30pm with the specialist early

music orchestra Eboracum Baroque conducted by our Musical Director David Humphreys.”

There will be a bar open for wine and soft drinks from 6.30pm. Tickets are £15 and will be available from A H Music, Grantham Guildhall box office, members of the Society and on the door, with free entry for young people at school.

The spokesman added: “We have often heard people say that our carol concerts provide the most wonderful start to Christmas!

“Well on Saturday, December 18, we have two carol events to offer you on the same day!

In the afternoon at 3pm we ask people if they would like to have a break from shopping and join us for ‘Shoppers carols’ in ChristChurch on Finkin Street, as a delightful start to Christmas. Tickets are £3 and free to children. They are available as for the Messiah tickets, including on the door.

“In the evening at 7.30pm, again in ChristChurch, Finkin Street, we have a more formal carol concert. This will include performances by the choir of Vaughan-Williams beautiful Fantasia on Christmas Carols when the baritone soloist will be Samuel Davie, a choral scholar at St Wulfram’s, as well as other featured pieces and opportunities for all of us to join in and sing carols together.

“Tickets are £6 (children free) and available from the same outlets as the Messiah above.”

After the concert the audience can gather in the Church Hall for coffee and mince pies.

For more information about any of these concerts email: granthamchoralsociety@outlook.com

The society said: “We very much look forward to welcoming you to these joyous Christmas events.”